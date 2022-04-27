Spores Network (SPO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $539,130.00

Spores Network (SPO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, Spores Network has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $539,130.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spores Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,877.10 or 0.07336252 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00049318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,506,556 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

