State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 56,529 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,529 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $103,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.67 and its 200 day moving average is $126.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $1,054,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,531,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,510,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,658. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.