State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,121,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $533,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.
Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.95. 69,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,035,272. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $483.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.
About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.