State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 9,884 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Valero Energy worth $40,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after buying an additional 77,669 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 161,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.08.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $104.17. The stock had a trading volume of 44,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,045. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $111.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.