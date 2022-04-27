State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $101.92 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 401,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Moderna worth $101,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.80. 39,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,852,258. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.13 and a 200-day moving average of $217.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,708,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $1,355,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,434,535 shares in the company, valued at $818,386,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,054 shares of company stock worth $32,244,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

