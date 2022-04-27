State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $36.27 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $36,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,909,000 after buying an additional 55,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT traded down $12.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.19. 106,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.28. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.25 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

