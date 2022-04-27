State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $40.05 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,294 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Williams Companies worth $40,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Williams Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,163,000 after buying an additional 247,664 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Williams Companies by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,332,000 after buying an additional 2,281,329 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 393,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,440,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $36.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

