State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,175 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,175 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Altria Group worth $107,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,974,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,581,000 after buying an additional 261,781 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Altria Group by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 200,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 68,255 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 360,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $55.41. 88,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,288,111. The company has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.