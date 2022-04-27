Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stepan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stepan from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

SCL stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.78. Stepan has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Stepan by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter worth $205,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

