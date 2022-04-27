Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 27th (AAPL, ALV, AZN, DTE, HFG, MSFT, PUM, SHL, SY1, TKA)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 27th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $170.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $161.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €255.00 ($274.19) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £120 ($152.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €27.00 ($29.03) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.50 ($28.49) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €75.00 ($80.65) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $365.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $320.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €110.00 ($118.28) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €71.10 ($76.45) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €115.00 ($123.66) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €16.00 ($17.20) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $152.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $175.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €130.00 ($139.78) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

