Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 27th (ADEVF, BCEKF, BWAGF, BZLYF, CDPYF, CPPMF, CRH, CTRRF, EFRTF, ENGGY)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 27th:

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 110.00 to 86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.20 to C$2.70.

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF)

had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €66.00 ($70.97) to €68.00 ($73.12). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 615 ($7.84) to GBX 650 ($8.28).

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$70.50 to C$62.25.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from GBX 4,330 ($55.19) to GBX 4,425 ($56.40).

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.00.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$15.00.

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from €18.90 ($20.32) to €19.60 ($21.08). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$19.50.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 430 to SEK 425. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 205 ($2.61).

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.83) to GBX 870 ($11.09).

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from GBX 752 ($9.58) to GBX 678 ($8.64).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €175.00 ($188.17) to €150.00 ($161.29). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from CHF 85 to CHF 88. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.00 ($10.75) to €9.00 ($9.68). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.50.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €68.00 ($73.12) to €69.00 ($74.19). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$5.00.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from GBX 340 ($4.33) to GBX 325 ($4.14).

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 76 to SEK 77. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.50 ($34.95) to €45.00 ($48.39). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG to SEK 160. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.29).

