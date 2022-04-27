Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 27th (ALEGF, ALIZY, FMTX, FTDR, FUBO, FUNC, FXTGY, GBNH, GLPG, GLTO)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 27th:

Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Foxtons Group plc is an estate agency which offer residential property sales and lettings services. It also offers mortgage advice and other related services. Foxtons Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a hold rating to an accumulate rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

