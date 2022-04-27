Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,396. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.