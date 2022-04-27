StockNews.com Lowers Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $282.90 on Friday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

