SUKU (SUKU) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.05 Million

SUKU (SUKU) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. SUKU has a total market cap of $23.88 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,009,944 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

