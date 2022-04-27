Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sun Communities updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.970-$2.010 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.320 EPS.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $183.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,172. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 106.02%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.78.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

