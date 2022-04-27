Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.02

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.02 and traded as high as C$3.39. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 67,054 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40. The company has a market cap of C$88.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.02.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Supremex Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

About Supremex (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

