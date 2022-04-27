TaaS (TAAS) Price Reaches $0.84 on Major Exchanges

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One TaaS coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00032508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00100840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

