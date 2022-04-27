Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $530.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.13.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 132,910 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

