Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $10.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $11.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. AlphaValue upgraded Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.82) to €8.80 ($9.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 146,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $33.28.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

