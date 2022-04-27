Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $820.62 million.Teradyne also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.29 EPS.

Shares of TER stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.88. 151,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,689. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.63.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,192 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 593,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,119,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,647 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

