Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMX traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.35. 566,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,104. Terminix Global has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Terminix Global will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,182,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,384,000 after purchasing an additional 820,829 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,250,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,219 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,896,000 after purchasing an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,265,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,718,000 after purchasing an additional 805,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,417,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,355,000 after purchasing an additional 283,139 shares in the last quarter.

Terminix Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.