Tervita (TSE:TEV) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.81. 15,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 79,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.80. The company has a market cap of C$672.00 million and a P/E ratio of -645.56.
Tervita Company Profile (TSE:TEV)
Further Reading
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.