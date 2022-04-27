Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Swiss National Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,198,559 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.0% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Tesla worth $3,380,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $21.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $897.58. 868,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,450,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $937.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $985.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.41 billion, a PE ratio of 122.56, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

