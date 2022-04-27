Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.840-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.84-2.26 EPS.

TXN traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $169.68. The company had a trading volume of 421,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.92 and its 200 day moving average is $182.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

