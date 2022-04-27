TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.15

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 1379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 434.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 59,319 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 1,385.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

