The AES Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

AES has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. AES has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AES to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Shares of AES opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. AES has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $28.31.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AES by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,140,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of AES by 775.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 96,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AES by 412.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 61,631 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AES by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AES by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

