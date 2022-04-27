The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.14.

BA traded down $13.65 on Wednesday, reaching $153.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464,930. The stock has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $166.85 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.90 and its 200 day moving average is $202.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.50). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

