The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

CHEF traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,702. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $38.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 643,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,954,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 618,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,074,000 after acquiring an additional 115,301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

