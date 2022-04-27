The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Coca-Cola has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 66.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

KO traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.55. 1,065,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,877,316. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

