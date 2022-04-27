The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Boosted by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after buying an additional 12,694,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,673 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,925 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.56. 16,970,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,853,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $284.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.