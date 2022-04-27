The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,598,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,300 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $923,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.
In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
