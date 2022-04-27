The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $254.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.30. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.42 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.35.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

