The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $53,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,434,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

