The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of SO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,105. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average of $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

