The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Benchmark started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 28.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Trade Desk by 116.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 202,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 109,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

TTD traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 95,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.93. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

