Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Lowered by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.3% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 176,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,659,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 294,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $4.04 on Wednesday, hitting $520.48. 1,893,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,510. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $203.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $564.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

