Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Senior Officer Sells C$11,541.15 in Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Angela Mary Robson sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.45, for a total value of C$11,541.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,788.
Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$13.74 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
About Torex Gold Resources (Get Rating)
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.
Featured Articles
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.