Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Senior Officer Sells C$11,541.15 in Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Angela Mary Robson sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.45, for a total value of C$11,541.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,788.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$13.74 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.05.

About Torex Gold Resources (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.