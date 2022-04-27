Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,900 shares, an increase of 422.1% from the March 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,689.0 days.

Tosoh stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. 16,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690. Tosoh has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.

Get Tosoh alerts:

About Tosoh (Get Rating)

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.