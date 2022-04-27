Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,900 shares, an increase of 422.1% from the March 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,689.0 days.
Tosoh stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. 16,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690. Tosoh has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.
