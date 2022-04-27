Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 2,743,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 218.6 days.

TGASF stock remained flat at $$0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Towngas Smart Energy has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Get Towngas Smart Energy alerts:

Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Towngas Smart Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towngas Smart Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.