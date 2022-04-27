Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 2,743,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 218.6 days.
TGASF stock remained flat at $$0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Towngas Smart Energy has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.
Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Towngas Smart Energy (TGASF)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Towngas Smart Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towngas Smart Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.