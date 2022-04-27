Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $26,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $205.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.70.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

