Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Trading Down 4.7%

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) was down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 6,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,051,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Several research analysts have commented on COOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Traeger by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Traeger by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Traeger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

