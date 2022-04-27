Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 387,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,417,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

Get Transocean alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,438 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,601,172 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,586 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.