Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.99

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 257167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.12. The company has a market cap of C$100.92 million and a P/E ratio of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Trevali Mining Company Profile (TSE:TV)
Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.
