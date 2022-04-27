Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.74

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.74 and traded as high as C$19.45. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$19.27, with a volume of 588,701 shares traded.

TCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.44.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36. The company has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$155.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total value of C$230,299.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,485.40.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

