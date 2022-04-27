Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Trading Down 4.8%

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.44 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.61). 505,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 831,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.40 ($0.64).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.55. The stock has a market cap of £139.74 million and a PE ratio of 60.00.

Trident Royalties Company Profile (LON:TRR)

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, US, Zambia and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

