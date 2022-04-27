Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Trading Down 4.8%

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.44 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.61). 505,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 831,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.40 ($0.64).
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.55. The stock has a market cap of £139.74 million and a PE ratio of 60.00.
Trident Royalties Company Profile (LON:TRR)
Further Reading
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.