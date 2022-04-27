Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Illumina by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.

Illumina stock opened at $301.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.94 and its 200-day moving average is $364.29. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.55 and a 12 month high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,709,023 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

