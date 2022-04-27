Triodos Investment Management BV Acquires 4,900 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 153.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.60.

Shares of ISRG traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.42. 54,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,970. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.42. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.44 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

