Triodos Investment Management BV Has $21.57 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Triodos Investment Management BV reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 2.8% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 14,976 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $78,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,027 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

NKE stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.62. 195,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,060,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day moving average is $150.21. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $192.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.