Triodos Investment Management BV Has $28.15 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Triodos Investment Management BV reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 3.7% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $28,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,419. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

